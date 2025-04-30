2une In Previews: 11th annual Asthma Awareness Walk

BRUSLY - This Saturday, walk to raise awareness for asthma with the TUFF Project!

The 11th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is being hosted on May 3. Registration for the walk opens at 8 a.m. and the walk kicks off at 9 a.m..

The walk will take place in Lukeville Park in Brusly.

Monday morning, event organizers spoke with April Davis about what the walk means to them and how you can get involved.