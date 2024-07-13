2MAD: 10th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive

81°
BATON ROUGE - This week's 2 Make a Difference shows off two organizations trying to help those in need obtain basic necessities in the 10th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive.
Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community, send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.
