21-year-old arrested in deadly drive-by shooting outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Police made an arrest in a brazen shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana that left two teenagers dead and kicked off a month-long effort to identify suspects.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Demetriyon Grim, who was booked on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

At the time of the shooting, a police spokesperson said the shooting was a targeted attack tied to "violent groups" in the area. Along with the two deaths, two others were hospitalized.

Police announced the arrest Thursday evening, though Grim had been jailed since March 29 after a police search at a house on Lockhaven Avenue. US Marshals said earlier this month that he was a homicide suspect at the time and that the search turned up several hundred doses of Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun and $37,000 in cash.

Grim was booked initially as a fugitive from Chambers County, Texas, on charges of money laundering and marijuana possession that stemmed from a traffic stop in September 2020. Baton Rouge Police later added charges of possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I drugs and illegally carrying a weapon with control substances.

On March 31, after consulting with an attorney, he waived extradition proceedings and agreed to return to Texas to answer the charges there.

On April 4, bond was set on the Baton Rouge charges resulting from the search of his home.

An extradition review is set for April 28.

Grim has a history of contentious encounters with law enforcement.

He was arrested in May 2019 on traffic charges and possession of promethazine syrup. The deputy who stopped him mentioned that Grim “handed over his license with force, showing his displeasure" toward the arresting officer, according to a police report.

Grim later pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, and the case was ultimately dismissed under a law that allows judges to retroactively erase convictions if defendants complete probation requirements and stay out of trouble.

He also was arrested in a January 2021 traffic stop in the Banks area on charges of possession of a Schedule I drug, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and a seat belt violation. That deputy wrote “it is to be noted that Grim was sitting straight up and his pants were halfway down” and that he smelled a “loud odor” of marijuana in the Mercedes Benz he was driving.

A stolen Glock loaded with 36 rounds was found under the driver’s seat. It had been reported stolen in 2018 in Livingston Parish. Marijuana was also in the car.

Grim was released on a $7,500 bond that day. Court records do not indicate that he was ever formally charged in that case or released from his bond obligation.