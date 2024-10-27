2 Make a Difference: The surgeon turning Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day into a party

BATON ROUGE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week’s 2 Make a Difference spotlights a Louisiana surgeon who celebrates her patients on “BRA” day.

On Oct. 17, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kate Chiasson held a party for Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day. The event included a make-up session, games and a photo shoot.

Chiasson started hosting the annual party three years ago to remind patients in different stages of their reconstructive journey how far they’ve come.

