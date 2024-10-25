68°
2 Make a Difference: The surgeon turning Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day into a party

By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week’s 2 Make a Difference spotlights a Louisiana surgeon who celebrates her patients on “BRA” day.

On Oct. 17, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kate Chiasson held a party for Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day. The event included a make-up session, games and a photo shoot.

Chiasson started hosting the annual party three years ago to remind patients in different stages of their reconstructive journey how far they’ve come.

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.

