2 Make a Difference: The surgeon turning Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day into a party
BATON ROUGE — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week’s 2 Make a Difference spotlights a Louisiana surgeon who celebrates her patients on “BRA” day.
On Oct. 17, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Kate Chiasson held a party for Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day. The event included a make-up session, games and a photo shoot.
Chiasson started hosting the annual party three years ago to remind patients in different stages of their reconstructive journey how far they’ve come.
