79°
Latest Weather Blog
2 killed and 3 injured in shootings near a shopping mall north of Dallas, police say
Related Story
CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, in a city north of Dallas, police said.
Carrollton Chief Roberto Arredondo said it was not a random act of gunfire and that the victims knew the attacker, who was later arrested.
“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” Arredondo said.
Carrollton is 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) north of Dallas.
Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.
This is a developing story.
News
CARROLLTON, Texas (AP) — A man shot five people in Texas on Tuesday, killing two, in a city north of... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Return of USS Kidd delayed due to low river levels
-
Louisiana gas prices continue to rise as average per-gallon price hits $4
-
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money...
-
1 person injured after crash on Airline Highway near Sherwood Commons Road
-
Good 2 Eat: Summer Salmon
Sports Video
-
2026 Breakout Gymnast of the Year transfers to LSU for her senior...
-
Ole Miss football hires son of Brian Kelly after LSU stint
-
Olympian, Heisman winner among 4 former LSU Tigers who attended 2026 Met...
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week