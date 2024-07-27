17-year-old taken into custody after alleged home invasion, aggravated assault; previously fled courthouse

BATON ROUGE - An officer arrested a suspect wanted for multiple charges including home invasion and aggravated assault.

Officials were searching for Kendrick Miller, 17, Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly forced his way into a home on Maximillian Street, battered the homeowner, armed himself with a weapon and fled in an unknown direction.

He was recaptured and taken back into custody Thursday morning. Miller was booked into the parish prison for home invasion, simple battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. He was also wanted by St. Gabriel Police Department for simple burglary, possession of a firearm and concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Miller previously ran away from a 19th JDC courtroom.

Miller had been in court for a parole review, however, when he got in front of Judge Louise Hines, he was told he had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary out of St. Gabriel.

A St. Gabriel officer was there to take him into custody.



When Miller heard that, we're told he bolted, jumping several rows of bench seating in the courtroom and running out the door, flying down six flights of stairs and leaving through the fire exit.



Several of the deputies who were also in the courtroom tried to stop him.



He then made his way to Beauregard Town and broke into a home on Maximillian Street where he was confronted by the homeowner.



"She made an attempt to fight the suspect while he was inside the home and so during that altercation, she was injured," Lt. Ljean McKneely with BRPD said.

Police say he armed himself with a box cutter and tried to steal her car, but was unable to.



He was finally picked up Thursday morning at a home on Bomer Drive following a Crimestoppers tip.



Officers also confiscated a gun, which Miller may have stolen, officers said.



The Sheriff's Office says, typically when law enforcement plans to arrest someone showing up for court, they are notified so they can properly secure the courtroom. That did not happen in this case.