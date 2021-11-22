14-year-old drowns at Cajun Lagoon water park

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teen who was visiting the Cajun Lagoon water park with a church group drowned this afternoon, according to authorities.

The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that the 14-year-old boy drowned around 1 p.m. at the park near Denham Springs.

A representative of the park said the boy was part of a church youth group visiting the park. He said the group noticed he was missing and reported it to lifeguards, who pulled everyone out of the pool and formed a search line until they found the victim.

The representative said lifeguards performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Investigators are still on the scene looking into the incident. The park's representative said there were around 80 guests there at the time of the drowning, and 5 lifeguards on duty. They planned to stay closed at least through tomorrow.

News 2 crews are on the scene and will have more details starting tonight.