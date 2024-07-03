$116 million in FEMA reimbursements tied up

BATON ROUGE - Two reports detail how $116 million in FEMA disaster reimbursement requests is tied up waiting for paperwork to be filled out correctly.



The reports come from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor who is paid around $4 million a year to check the documents along with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. When an entity applies for disaster reimbursement from FEMA, it goes through a lengthy, document-driven process with GOHSEP.



"It's our responsibility to disperse it to the local governments, the school boards, the levee boards, whoever has been damaged by the disaster, but disperse it in accordance with the regulations and processes that FEMA has imposed upon us," said Mark Riley of GOHSEP.



GOHSEP does not make final payments until all requirements are met. GOHSEP will now work with applicants to fulfill the voids in documentation.