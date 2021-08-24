10PM: Sunday Night Forecast

** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Monday from 9AM-7PM. Feels-like temperatures may be around 105-108° for several hours.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/ey98Sv8AQQ — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 22, 2021





The Forecast: Tonight will be quiet with lows in the mid 70s. Monday, we bring back a better chance for afternoon storms but only around 30%. Highs will be able to warm into the mid-upper 90s for most neighborhoods once again. Stay safe if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time -drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors that may not have access to A/C.

Looking Ahead: The ridge of high pressure that has kept our local forecast dry over the last few days will begin to break down and move north Monday. Once that occurs, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast as our atmosphere becomes more unstable. CLICK HERE for the 7-Day Forecast.



The Tropics



Henri made landfall in Rhode Island this morning as a tropical storm with 60mph winds. The storm will continue to spread heavy rain across parts of the northeast through the day tomorrow.

Elsewhere in the tropics, things are quiet for now. There are signals we will have to keep an on the Caribbean and southwestern Gulf for potential development a week out from today.





