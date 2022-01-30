Zindy performs live in Baker at concert dedicated to her father

BAKER - European Pop Zindy Laursen performed live Saturday night at the Baker Municipal Auditorium. She performed "Two Of Us," a song she wrote for her father, 72-year old Willian Johnson, who lives in Baker.

"It's most important to perform in front of my dad because I want him to be proud of me because I've always dreamt about before in front of him and him being in the audience I've never had that," Laursen said.

Her father asked her to do the concert because he has looked at all of her videos and really enjoys her music.

"I had checked her music out, and she could sing, and I like good singing," Johnson said. "Sometimes it gets me emotional, energizes me, and since she's been here, she's singing a couple of times, just enough to tease me," Johnson said.

Laursen plans to record the "Two of Us" and release it as a single when she gets back to Denmark.