38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zindy performs live in Baker at concert dedicated to her father

1 hour 25 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 11:00 PM January 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BAKER - European Pop Zindy Laursen performed live Saturday night at the Baker Municipal Auditorium. She performed "Two Of Us," a song she wrote for her father, 72-year old Willian Johnson, who lives in Baker.

"It's most important to perform in front of my dad because I want him to be proud of me because I've always dreamt about before in front of him and him being in the audience I've never had that," Laursen said.

Her father asked her to do the concert because he has looked at all of her videos and really enjoys her music.

"I had checked her music out, and she could sing, and I like good singing," Johnson said. "Sometimes it gets me emotional, energizes me, and since she's been here, she's singing a couple of times, just enough to tease me," Johnson said.

Trending News

Laursen plans to record the "Two of Us" and release it as a single when she gets back to Denmark.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days