Zachary's Lane Regional Medical Center moves patients into recently completed expansion

ZACHARY — Lane Regional Medical Center on Monday moved its first patients into its new four-story hospital expansion in Zachary.

The expanded hospital is a leap forward for the healthcare infrastructure of the Zachary community, with the new facility featuring modernized facilities after the hospital used its previous building since the mid-1900s.

The $90 million expansion and renovation project adds 82,000 square feet of new space and 37,000 square feet of renovated space in the facility.

“Moving the first patients into the new space is a milestone in Lane’s journey and underscores its commitment to patient-centered care,” Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran said. “This expansion brings the latest technology and design to Zachary and the many surrounding communities we serve. Not only does it create a more streamlined and patient-friendly surgery experience, but it also provides beautiful, spacious rooms that support the comfort and well-being of our patients and their families.”

Lane officials said the next phase of the project includes refurbishment of existing hospital areas, such as the lab and imaging departments, gift shop, chapel and cafeteria dining area. Additionally, endoscopy and infusion services will be relocated from a free-standing medical office building to new, integrated spaces within the hospital, a Lane Regional Medical Center spokesperson added.