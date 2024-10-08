85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

3 hours 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 11:44 AM October 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Zachary Police are attempting to locate Jermaine Bell, who was last seen on Oct. 1. Bell is 5'6", 140 lbs and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Zachary High School sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call 225-654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days