Zachary Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Zachary Police are attempting to locate Jermaine Bell, who was last seen on Oct. 1. Bell is 5'6", 140 lbs and last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Zachary High School sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call 225-654-1921 or email the case detective at jminor@zacharypd.org.