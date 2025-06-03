84°
Zachary Police searching for man accused of taking merchandise from store without paying

By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of taking merchandise from a local businesss without paying.

Officials said two separate incidents happened on May 15 and he drove a black Kia Telluride.

Anyone with information should contact ZPD Detectives at 225-654-9393.

