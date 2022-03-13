Zachary police impound teenager's dirt bike after trying to evade officers

ZACHARY - Officers impounded a dirt bike after the teenage driver, along with two others, led police on a chase along Flanacher Road.

According to the Zachary Police Department, a complaint was made Sunday evening concerning dirt bikes on the roadways.

Officers spotted three subjects driving dirt bikes and attempted to stop them and the bikers took off.

Officers arrested one teenage male who was booked for aggravated flight, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing, stop sign violation, operating off road vehicles on roadway, no helmet, careless operation and improper lane usage.

Police officers did not say if the other two drivers were arrested or charged.

Zachary Police Department added that "dirt bikes and ATVs should not be driven on roadways. Any such vehicle found operating on the roadway will be towed and stored at the owner’s expense."