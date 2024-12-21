52°
Zachary Police Department searching for missing 14-year-old

Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ZACHARY — Officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old, according to the Zachary Police Department. 

Officials say Christian Quiett, 14, was last seen Wednesday wearing a Zachary High School uniform. He is around 5'8".

Anyone with any information can call Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

