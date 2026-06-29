Zachary Police Department searching for man involved in a hit-and-run at CVS

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department asked the public for assistance on Monday in identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of a CVS.

According to officers, the man was operating a white Ford pickup truck at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.