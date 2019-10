Zachary Police continue their search for missing elderly man

ZACHARY- Authorities are continuing their search for a missing elderly man that has dementia.

Police say Welton “Wic” Pierce left his residence in Zachary around 8:30 Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

Pierce was driving his white 2002 GMC pickup. Officials say he may be suffering from dementia.

If anyone has seen Mr. Pierce please contact the ZPD at 225-654-9393.