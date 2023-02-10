Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents were notified that a man had fired from a Ford pickup truck on Syrgenta Road near St. Gabriel. They searched the area but found no sign of the truck.

Weeks later, in January, the department was notified that same truck was seen on Highway 30 in Iberville Parish. Agents found the truck and identified the owner as Brett Staley of Zachary.

Staley, 37, reportedly admitted to shooting and harvesting the doe on Dec. 28. He also confessed to illegally harvesting other anterless deer on Dec. 25 and 26. All three deer were taken during days designated for buck-only hunting, and none of them were tagged.

Staley was ticketed for discharging a firearm from a public road, hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer from a moving vehicle, taking illegal deer during an open season, hunting deer from a public road and failing to comply with deer tagging regulations. He faces thousands in potential fines and may have to pay more than $4,800 in restitution for the illegally taken deer.