Zachary man arrested for attempted murder after shooting victim during armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - A Zachary man was arrested after robbing a victim at gunpoint and shooting him once, according to police.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 26, just before 7 a.m., authorities were called to Southpark Dr. to investigate a shooting that had occurred.

The victim advised police that the defendant, Jeromy Williams, 25, had approached him while he was waiting in his driveway to go to work.

According to the victim, the defendant walked up, pressed a gun to the victim's car window, and said "give me your wallet," police said. The victim rolled down the window and gave the defendant three $1 bills, according to police.

The defendant then pointed the gun at the victim's head and sad "I want it all. Get out of the car," according to police.

The victim got out of the car and the defendant jammed the gun into his side, according to police. The gun then discharged and the victim was struck in his left side, police said.

The victim then tried to defend himself, and attempted to grab the gun from the defendant as the defendant punched him in the mouth, according to police. The defendant dropped the gun during their altercation, police said.

The victim then pulled out a work knife from his pocket and cut the defendant several times, forcing the defendant to flee, according to police.

Officials said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. After obtaining a description of the defendant from the victim, Williams was arrested after checking himself into another hospital for stab wounds, according to authorities.

After being released from the hospital, Williams later admitted to approaching the victim because the victim owed him money for illegal drugs, police said. Williams admitted to pulling the gun out and shooting the victim, but claimed it was for self-defense, and claimed the victim stabbed him first, according to police.

Williams was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and two misdemeanor bench warrant charges.