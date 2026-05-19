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Zachary Keller confirmed as US attorney for Western District of Louisiana
LAFAYETTE — The U.S. Senate confirmed Zachary A. Keller as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana on Monday.
Keller has been serving in the role on an interim basis since September 2025.
"Since beginning my service, I've woken up every morning with the mindset that serving my home as United States Attorney is the most important and impactful public service I'll ever perform and it's been the honor of a lifetime to work alongside my WDLA colleagues to keep our community safe," Keller said following his confirmation.
Keller is a West Monroe native who attended George Welch Elementary, West Monroe Middle School and West Monroe High School before going on to Louisiana State University and Yale Law School.
After law school, he started his career at Jones Day's Dallas office before moving into public service in 2016. Before becoming U.S. Attorney, he served as a Deputy Chief and Project Safe Neighborhoods Coordinator in the Major Crimes section of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
While there, he worked in the Civil, Appellate and Criminal divisions and handled cases ranging from manslaughter and carjacking to money laundering and child exploitation.
As U.S. Attorney, Keller oversees the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases brought on behalf of the United States in the Western District of Louisiana. The district covers 42 of the state's 64 parishes and spans two-thirds of Louisiana.
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"I thank President Trump for honoring me with the opportunity to continue serving my home community, and I look forward to the work that's ahead," Keller said.
Keller lives in Youngsville with his wife and two young children and the family volunteers with the Sunday school program at Asbury United Methodist Church.
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