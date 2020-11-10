Zachary High to close campus, hold classes online through Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

ZACHARY - Zachary High School closed its campus at the end of the school day Tuesday and will hold virtual classes only due to the coronavirus.

Zachary High will transition to its virtual learning model for all students beginning Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, according to its website.

The school district did not release any other information and did not respond to questions from WBRZ.