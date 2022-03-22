Zachary High student arrested for armed robbery on campus

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for the armed robbery of a Zachary High School student Thursday.



The police received a call from Zachary High School that a student was robbed at gunpoint around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.



The student did not know the suspect’s name, but said that he could identify him on a school security camera.



Officers reviewed the video and identified the suspect as Jarred Hopkins. Officers then went to Hopkins’ home, however he was not there.



After officers spoke to Hopkins’ father, he agreed to have his son turn himself in to authorities.



Hopkins came to his home and was transported to the Zachary Police Department.



He was then transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked with charges of armed robbery, carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property in a firearm free zone and disturbing the peace.