Zachary firefighters put out fire in town's Little Farms subdivision
ZACHARY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Little Farms subdivision of Zachary after reports of loud explosions.
Crews quickly brought the fire under control after arriving on Tuesday, with no injuries reported at the home where the first happened.
"We ask the citizens of Zachary to please refrain from any outdoor burning due to the strong winds and current Red Flag Warning conditions," officials added.
