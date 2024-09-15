74°
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up

5 hours 3 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, September 14 2024 Sep 14, 2024 September 14, 2024 11:10 PM September 14, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

Baton Rouge - The Zachary Broncos traveled to face Acadiana Saturday to make up their game that was rescheduled from Friday.

After getting behind 15-0 early, it was Treyvion Chaney who bursts down the sideline for the first Bronco touchdown of the game. 

A safety would have Zachary trailing 9-15, but shortly after, quarterback Caleb Gonzales ran in a touchdown of his own to tie the game up at 15.

The game would go into half time tied at 22 all, but the Bronco's would top the Wreckin' Rams 28-22 after halftime.

However, Acadiana would come back later in the game to walk away with a 43-28 victory. 

Zachary falls to 1-1 on the season and will face Carencro at the Bronco Corral next Friday.

