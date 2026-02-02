50°
Zachary Elementary School closed Monday due to issues with water line

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary Elementary School was closed on Monday due to issues with the school's water line. 

The Zachary Community School District announced the closure on Facebook. 

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," officials said.

