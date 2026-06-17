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Zachary Community School District announces closure of schools, offices as intense weather continues

32 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, June 17 2026 Jun 17, 2026 June 17, 2026 9:05 AM June 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Community School District has closed all district offices and school campuses on Thursday in anticipation of continued heavy rain and an impending tropical disturbance. 

The closure is being done out of an abundance of caution, officials said. 

WBRZ will update this story as more school systems announce closures. 

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