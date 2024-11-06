82°
'Young man' arrested, being charged with menacing after bomb threat made at Live Oak Middle School
LIVE OAK — A "young man" has been arrested and is being charged with menacing after a bomb threat was called into Live Oak Middle School on Wednesday.
"He's been dealt with," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The bomb threat was first reported around 7:56 a.m. and students were safe during the threat on busses at a separate location. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies said the building was clear and students were allowed to return to campus.
