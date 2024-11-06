77°
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday

52 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 7:42 AM November 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Jarvis Pearson, Jonathan Hogan

BATON ROUGE - After months of investigation into an apartment on Balis Drive, law enforcement arrested two men and found young children at the apartment where drugs were being kept and sold.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it arrested two men: Jarvis Pearson, 30, and Jonathan Hogan, 42, for various drug charges.

Members of the office's Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit arrested Pearson during a traffic stop Tuesday before executing a search warrant at the Balis Drive apartment. 

During the warrant, agents seized 3.8 grams of fentanyl, 43.9 grams of cocaine, 5.9 grams of crack cocaine, 5.3 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and over $7,000. They also seized a handgun. 

While executing the warrant, agents also noted there were two young children at the apartment alone. The drugs seized were easily accessible to them, and DCFS was notified. 

Hogan was also arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and was identified as one of the people who met with Pearson at his apartment for drug sales.

Pearson and Hogan were both booked for drug charges. 

