'You think we'll play football?' Coach O, LSU Doc talk team effort
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron and team Doctor Brent Bankston talked about the possibility of losing the 2020 football season. Dr. Bankston thinks we might see the Tigers in Death Valley again in 2020, if we all play our part.
Check out the conversation below:
You Think We'll Play Football? #StayHome pic.twitter.com/olvVFLw2a1— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 8, 2020
