'You are not alone:' St. Luke's holds dinner, discussion about youth mental health

BATON ROUGE - St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosted a youth mental health awareness dinner and discussion on Sunday evening.

Hosts said they wanted to send a message that you are not alone. According to LDH, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young adults.

Sunday night's event encouraged mental, physical and emotional well-being in young adults.

"This is something we can talk about and address in a way that there is no fear, there is no judgment," Father Bryan Owen said.

St. Luke's wants to tell families that support and understanding exist in the capital area.