73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'You are not alone:' St. Luke's holds dinner, discussion about youth mental health

15 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 10:41 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - St. Luke's Episcopal Church hosted a youth mental health awareness dinner and discussion on Sunday evening. 

Hosts said they wanted to send a message that you are not alone. According to LDH, suicide is the third leading cause of death among young adults. 

Sunday night's event encouraged mental, physical and emotional well-being in young adults. 

"This is something we can talk about and address in a way that there is no fear, there is no judgment," Father Bryan Owen said. 

Trending News

St. Luke's wants to tell families that support and understanding exist in the capital area. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days