68°
Latest Weather Blog
Yorkie scalded, put in freezer; man arrested
WEST MONROE- Louisiana police say a man who'd been left with a Yorkshire terrier scalded its face, then briefly shut it in his hostess' freezer.
Twenty-four-year-old Samuel Smith of West Monroe was arrested Thursday on a felony count of animal cruelty.
Sara Durbin of West Monroe says she went to work Wednesday, leaving someone she considered a friend in her apartment with her 3½-pound pet.
She says Smith told her Bitty Boo got out and came back hurt. She later found dog hair in her freezer.
A policereport quotes Smith as saying he "did not mean to mutilate" the dog but sprayed it with hot water and put it in the freezer for about 30 seconds.
Trending News
Smith couldn't be reached for comment. Directory assistance doesn't have a listing for him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
-
More than 1,000 homes in East Baton Rouge need to be elevated
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic