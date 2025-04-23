YMCA of the Capital Area announces Sean Elliott as new president and CEO

BATON ROUGE - The YMCA of the Capital Area announced Sean Elliott as the new president and CEO on Wednesday.

Elliott will be taking the position left behind by Christian Engle, who accepted a CEO position with Suncoast YMCA.

The organizations said Elliott has YMCA experience in Philadelphia and Green Bay during his 25-year career with the Y.

His official start date is May 27, 2025.