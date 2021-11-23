59°
Latest Weather Blog
Years after bomb threat at Tiger Stadium, charges dropped against former Alabama student
BATON ROUGE - A former University of Alabama student who made a bomb threat about Tiger Stadium in 2019 had charges against him dropped this past week.
Former Bama student Connor Croll, 21, was arrested in Tuscaloosa after making a bomb threat about Tiger Stadium during the LSU and University of Florida game Oct. 12.
Police say he admitted to calling in the threat, saying he wanted to stop the game because "his friend was on the verge of losing a large bet."
Trending News
According to The Advocate, Croll said he paid $2,040 in restitution to the LSU Police Department and completed an intervention program, including 250 hours of community service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Unsafe biking conditions near LSU
-
News 2 Geaux: Realtor held at knifepoint while showing house
-
News 2 Geaux: Bob Petit Bridge closing Nov. 29
-
After months of delays, construction of Silverside Cove moving forward
-
After a handful of deferrals, plans for proposed Staring Lane subdivision approved