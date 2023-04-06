Year after Tiki Tubing shut down amid wave of controversies, site taken over by new owners

DENHAM SPRINGS - Less than a year after Tiki Tubing shut down, a new business is taking over the site under a new name and new management.

Taking over and rebranding the Tiki Tubing Facebook page, the owners of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking announced the grand opening of the business for May 5, 2023. The announcement noted it will include staff to "provide safety instructions to ensure that every visitor has a safe and fun time on the river."

"We are thrilled to take over ownership of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking and to continue

offering our visitors an unforgettable outdoor adventure," owners said in a statement. "Our

goal is to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere where everyone can enjoy the

natural beauty of the Amite River while experiencing the thrill of tubing and kayaking."

The owners of Cajun Tubing & Kayaking said in an email to WBRZ that they have no ties to past owners and added that the business is working closely with law enforcement to ensure a safe environment.

Tiki Tubing closed ahead of last summer after its owners at the time, John and Patricia Fore, were arrested amid an investigation into alleged sex crimes involving the couple.

The original business was also criticized for a lack of safety measures and proper staffing, with first responders being called out to the river to rescue tubers on multiple occasions.

Read the full announcement here.