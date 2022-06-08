90°
Wreck knocked out Cox service for some in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel.
The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be reconnected by 12:30 a.m.
