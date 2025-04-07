Would a cashless festival in Baton Rouge work? Blues Fest attendees say they don't mind

BATON ROUGE - After the historic French Quarter Fest in New Orleans went completely cashless this year, WBRZ asked attendees at the Baton Rouge Blues Festival if they would mind leaving the green at home.

"I think that's an awesome way to keep account of yourself. I've had experience in the past with other big festivals in New Orleans that has gone cashless and it works well," vendor Keisha Deverney said.

"So many people don't carry cash anymore, so I think it's just going to make it easier to attend events and plan accordingly, and not have to worry about making sure they've got money in their pockets," eventgoer Meanie Montanaro said.