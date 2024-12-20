Workforce Commission announces changes coming to unemployment insurance benefits

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced changes would be coming to its unemployment insurance benefits starting in late 2024 and early 2025.

The key changes claimants should be aware of are the shorter time to receive benefits, extra help while receiving professional training, and stronger penalties being put into place for unemployment fraud.

“These changes to Louisiana's unemployment insurance laws are critical to ensuring a sustainable system that meets the needs of job seekers and employers,” said Susana Schowen, Secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “We are fostering a fairer, more efficient system by aligning benefit durations with economic conditions and enforcing stricter anti-fraud measures. We encourage claimants to stay informed and fully utilize available resources.”