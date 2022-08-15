94°
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park

Monday, August 15 2022
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday.

The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. 

No other details were immediately available. 

