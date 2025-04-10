Work to begin on Zachary bridge that's been out for 2 years

ZACHARY - Construction will begin on the Milldale Road Bridge in Zachary at the beginning of next year.



According to city-parish officials, the hold up has been waiting on federal funds as well as the acquisition process to be complete.



They said the purchase of nearby land had to be made in order for construction to start between January and February of 2016.



But people who want the bridge back in operation told News 2's Jessica LeBlanc they're not very hopeful.



"Honestly in the bottom of my heart, I don't think that bridge will ever open again," said Joy Womack.



The bridge originally shut down in June of 2013.



Since then, the city-parish said they have been working to follow all of the necessary steps to complete the full process before construction can begin.