Former Tangipahoa Parish deputy arrested after contraband linked to work release program

AMITE — A former Tangipahoa Parish deputy, who worked for the sheriff's office for 30 years, was arrested on multiple charges following an investigation into the management of the Transitional Work Release program.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation was launched into 76-year-old Charles Burise, who had been in charge of the Work Release program for more than a decade, following a series of contraband discoveries inside the Transitional Work Release dorm.

Investigators claim that Burise allegedly provided inmates in the program with contraband, including cell phones, and allowed them to obtain contraband, some of which investigators say ended up inside the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

During the investigation, Burise resigned from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as detectives discovered communication between Burise and the phone numbers associated with the contraband cellphones, according to the sheriff's office.

Burise was arrested on Friday for malfeasance in office, abuse of office, principal to the introduction of contraband and obstruction of justice.

The investigation remains ongoing.