92°
Latest Weather Blog
Work release inmate captured in Colorado after leaving job site in East Baton Rouge
UPDATE: Officials said he was captured Tuesday in Colorado.
-----
ZACHARY - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a work release inmate who left his job site in Zachary.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, was working at Jett's Food Mart on Church Street when he left in a red SUV or hatchback-style vehicle with tinted windows.
Trending News
Cassagne is about 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Jett's Food Mart polo and black pants.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's overdose deaths on track to match last year's extraordinarily high...
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
EBR School Board holds emergency meeting regarding shortage of bus drivers, working...
-
Hitman lays out murder-for-hire timeline, recounting final moments of used car dealer's...