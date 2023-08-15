Work release inmate captured in Colorado after leaving job site in East Baton Rouge

UPDATE: Officials said he was captured Tuesday in Colorado.

-----

ZACHARY - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a work release inmate who left his job site in Zachary.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Jacob Allen Cassagne, 27, was working at Jett's Food Mart on Church Street when he left in a red SUV or hatchback-style vehicle with tinted windows.

Cassagne is about 5'8" and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Jett's Food Mart polo and black pants.