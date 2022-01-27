Women booked into Ascension jail after trying to smuggle drugs for inmate, sheriff says

(Pictured left to right) Brandie Boyd, Darrin LeBlanc, Taylor Beeman

DONALDSONVILLE - Two women were booked into the Ascension Parish jail after they allegedly drove there to drop off drugs for an inmate.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the women were caught outside the jail Jan. 24 after deputies received a tip that inmate Darrin LeBlanc, 36, was trying to have drugs delivered to the facility by 28-year-old Taylor Beeman.

After monitoring the facility for about a week, deputies found Beeman and another woman driving a vehicle in the area. Deputies spoke with Beeman and the driver, 49-year-old Brandie Boyd, who said she was driving Beeman to drop off a package.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a package wrapped in black tape along with a myriad of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and Xanax.

Both women were booked for attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, with Beeman also facing several drug charges. LeBlanc was also rebooked with additional charges.