Woman working at Elayn Hunt arrested after marijuana is found in her car, Iberville deputies say

ST. GABRIEL — A woman working at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center was arrested after marijuana was found in her car on prison grounds.

On June 5, 25-year-old Denyshia Williams' car was searched after deputies received a tip about possible contraband at Elayn Hunt. According to Iberville Parish deputies, 1.7 grams of marijuana were found in Williams' bag inside her car.

Williams was taken to the Iberville Parish Jail and booked on charges of taking contraband to a penal institution. Williams was booked with a $10,000 bond, which, as of Thursday, she posted and was released.

WBRZ has reached out to the state Department of Corrections for more information about Williams's employment status after the arrest.