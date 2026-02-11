65°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman wins Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, previously featured in 2 On Your Side reports
BATON ROUGE - Kristie Mascarella was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana on Tuesday night.
She was first featured on WBRZ in May, when her custom wheelchair and car were stolen. Mascarella reached out to 2 On Your Side for help with an insurance battle after the theft.
Since then, she has been advocating for accessibility and inclusion for people in the capital region.
"Don't give up. No matter how hard the road might seem, don't ever give up," Mascarella said.
Her special coronation ceremony was held Tuesday night at Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital.
Trending News
She will take part in the national competition in Grand Rapids, Mich., later this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person detained for questioning in connection with Nancy Guthrie abduction
-
'Community lighthouse' and sustainable energy microgrid for Baton Rouge unveiled
-
Woman wins Ms. Wheelchair Louisiana, previously featured in 2 On Your Side...
-
Louisiana shrimpers worry new U.S. trade deal with India would negatively impact...
-
The last time this newly elected representative was in the Louisiana Capitol,...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$