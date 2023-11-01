Woman suspected in husband & boyfriend's deaths remains jailed without bond

BATON ROUGE- A woman arrested in the poisoning death of her boyfriend and suspected in the death of her husband will be held without bond, a state court judge has ruled.

Judge Richard Anderson denied a third request from Meshell Hale's attorney to permit her to be released on bond.

Hale was arrested in June on a second-degree murder count in the 2015 death of boyfriend Damian Skipper. She has not been arrested, but is considered a suspect in the 2016 death of her husband Arthur Noflin, whose burned body was found in New Orleans.

Skipper's death was initially thought to have been caused by a heart attack, but investigators now say that he was poisoned with barium acetate. Court records have suggested that Noflin may also have been poisoned.

Hale's bond was originally set at $150,000 but prosecutors asked the day after her arrest that she be held without bond.

After investigators became suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Skipper's death, they also began looking more closely at what happened to Noflin.

Noflin's burned body was found in his truck in New Orleans in March 2016. Several days after his body was found, but before it had been identified, Hale reported him missing, saying she had last seen them at their home on Stoney Creek Avenue.

After Noflin's death, New Orleans Police discussed their investigation with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. In the months after his death, sheriff's deputies worked with NOPD on searches of the Noflin Home on Stoney Creek Avenue and at the house on East Riveroaks Drive where Nina Alexander, partner of Hale's daughter Dominique Hale, lived.

The searches came nearly a year before the April 2017 exhumation of Skipper's body. The exhumation and re-examination caused Skipper's death to be reclassified as a homicide.

At Alexander's home, investigators found dozens of prescription medications, from antibiotics to opioids. They also seized a phone, a computer and paperwork from cars, the garage and the master bedroom.

At the Stoney Creek home, investigators seized more computers, phones and documents regarding both Noflin and Skipper.

No one has been arrested in Noflin's death. Meshell Hale has been accused of second-degree murder in Skipper's death.