Woman sentenced for attacking waitress, must stay away from Chili's

BATON ROUGE - A woman who assaulted a Chili's waitress in last year was placed on probation with the threat of prison time and must stay away from the restaurant.

Court records show Tammy Dabney pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Monday. She was sentenced to three years of active probation.

Records say during the three-year probation Dabney must:

complete 50 hours of community service

complete an anger management program

remain sober

have no contact with the victim

refrain from any criminal conduct

stay off the premises of Chili's until her probation is complete

pay the court a total of $3,255 over 3 years

If Dabney does not comply with the conditions of her probation, she may have to serve 10 years in prison.

Arrest records said Dabney attacked the teenage restaurant employee after the worker refused to sit their party of 13 people together due to COVID restrictions. At the time, the business was only seating up to six people per table.

The waitress said the group demanded to speak to her manager and became increasingly upset over the rules.

"She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came. And they're grown women. I'm 17 years old," Kelsy Wallace said.

Seven women in total were charged in the brawl. Dabney was the only one among the attackers facing a felony charge for aggravated battery.