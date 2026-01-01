Woman's Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2026

BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital rang in the new year by welcoming its first baby of 2026.

Blossom McAuliffe was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 6 pounds, 3.8 ounces and 19 inches. Her parents are Gabrielle Coleman and Gerard McAuliffe.

To celebrate the occasion, the hospital gifted Baby Blossom books, baby essentials and a "New Year Baby" onesie.