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Woman's Hospital bringing mobile mammography coach to several capital-area locations in June
GREENWELL SPRINGS — Woman's Hospital is bringing its mobile mammography coach to several locations in the capital area.
The coach offers advanced 3D mammogram technology at accessible times and locations. A physician's appointment is required, and appointments are strongly encouraged.
Monday, June 1 - Ascension Parish
Bertrand's Pharmacy (behind the building)
1943 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, June 2 - East Baton Rouge Parish
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, June 3 - Livingston Parish
Sage Rehabilitation Hospital
8375 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.
Thursday, June 4 - St. Helena Parish
6216 Hwy. 10, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, June 10 - East Baton Rouge Parish
United Methodist Church
4205 Church St., Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.
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Friday, June 19 - Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule an appointment.
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