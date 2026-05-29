87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman's Hospital bringing mobile mammography coach to several capital-area locations in June

44 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 11:28 AM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Woman's Hospital is bringing its mobile mammography coach to several locations in the capital area.

The coach offers advanced 3D mammogram technology at accessible times and locations. A physician's appointment is required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. 

Monday, June 1 - Ascension Parish
Bertrand's Pharmacy (behind the building)
1943 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, June 2 - East Baton Rouge Parish
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, June 3 - Livingston Parish
Sage Rehabilitation Hospital
8375 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Thursday, June 4 - St. Helena Parish
6216 Hwy. 10, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, June 10 - East Baton Rouge Parish
United Methodist Church
4205 Church St., Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment. 

Trending News

Friday, June 19 - Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule an appointment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days