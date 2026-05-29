Woman's Hospital bringing mobile mammography coach to several capital-area locations in June

GREENWELL SPRINGS — Woman's Hospital is bringing its mobile mammography coach to several locations in the capital area.

The coach offers advanced 3D mammogram technology at accessible times and locations. A physician's appointment is required, and appointments are strongly encouraged.

Monday, June 1 - Ascension Parish

Bertrand's Pharmacy (behind the building)

1943 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, June 2 - East Baton Rouge Parish

Northpoint Family Health

18901 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, June 3 - Livingston Parish

Sage Rehabilitation Hospital

8375 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Thursday, June 4 - St. Helena Parish

6216 Hwy. 10, Greensburg

Call 225-222-6111 to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, June 10 - East Baton Rouge Parish

United Methodist Church

4205 Church St., Zachary

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule an appointment.

Friday, June 19 - Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Community Hospital

135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville

Call 985-369-4265 to schedule an appointment.