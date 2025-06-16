Woman's body recovered from Mississippi River in LaPlace

LAPLACE — A woman's body was found in the Mississippi River in LaPlace over the weekend.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death after her body was found Saturday around 5:38 p.m. along La. Hwy. 628.

The St. John Parish Fire Department retrieved the woman's body from the water. While she didn't have identification on her person, deputies said she was identified by family on Monday.

Her name has not yet been released to the public.